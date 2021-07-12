Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.