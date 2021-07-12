Hyve Group’s (ITEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at

reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

