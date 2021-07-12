IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

