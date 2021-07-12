ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.38. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.82.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

