IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
IDEX has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Shares of IEX stock opened at $224.27 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
