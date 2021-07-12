IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $224.27 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $155.82 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

