IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $667.03

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $667.03, but opened at $650.01. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $658.74, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

