IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $667.03

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $667.03, but opened at $650.01. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $658.74, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $577.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
