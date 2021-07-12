iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. iliad has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67.
iliad Company Profile
iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.
