iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. iliad has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

