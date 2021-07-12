Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $42.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $176.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Impinj by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

