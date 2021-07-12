Impleum (IMPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Impleum has a market cap of $82,892.24 and $90.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impleum has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,119,191 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,245 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.