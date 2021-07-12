Incent One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,213.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $76,213.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

