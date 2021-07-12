Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ILPT. B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

