Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 7,749 shares.The stock last traded at $46.53 and had previously closed at $46.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

