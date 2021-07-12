Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

