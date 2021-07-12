Inherent Group LP Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Sustainable Development Acquisition I comprises about 0.8% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDACU. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

