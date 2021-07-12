Inherent Group LP Purchases 48,747 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Inherent Group LP grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up approximately 3.2% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 1.92% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of OEC opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.