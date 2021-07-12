InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $119.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.
NASDAQ:INMD traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.49. 91,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of InMode by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.