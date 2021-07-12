InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $119.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $11.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.49. 91,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of InMode by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

