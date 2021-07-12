Insider Buying: Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires 16,524 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 16,524 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $213,490.08. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

