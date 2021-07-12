Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) Insider Acquires 5,587 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,029.03.
Shares of Ault Global stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,033. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.94.
Ault Global Company Profile
