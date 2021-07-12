Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £149.64 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Paul Abberley bought 44 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

LON CAY opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.42. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

