Insider Buying: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETTX) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,268,975 Shares of Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ETTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 220,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,536. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

