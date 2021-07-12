Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00.
Hudson Global stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 2,092 shares of the stock traded hands.
About Hudson Global
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.