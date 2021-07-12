Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00.

Hudson Global stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 2,092 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

