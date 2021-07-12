Insider Buying: iSun, Inc. (NYSE:ISUN) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NYSE:ISUN) Director Claudia Michel Meer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00.
iSun stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 61,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,783. iSun, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24.
About iSun
