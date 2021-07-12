Insider Buying: Origin Materials, Inc. (NYSE:ORGN) Director Acquires 650,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NYSE:ORGN) Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00.

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 32,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.