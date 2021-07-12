Insider Buying: Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) insider Angus Cockburn acquired 100,000 shares of Securities Trust of Scotland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £213,000 ($278,285.86).

Shares of STS opened at GBX 211.79 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 52 week low of GBX 174.47 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

