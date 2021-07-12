Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NYSE:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires 36,196 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NYSE:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 36,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,625.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,606.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,285. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

