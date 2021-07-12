Insider Buying: Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Major Shareholder Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TLRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,128. Timberline Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
Timberline Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.