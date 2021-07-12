Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) COO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00.
ABCL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,173. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $71.91.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
