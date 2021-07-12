Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) COO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00.

ABCL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,173. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

