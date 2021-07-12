Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00.
Shares of ABCL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 43,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About AbCellera Biologics
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.