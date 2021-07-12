Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00.

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 43,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.