Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) VP Sells 5,951 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.
Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.60. 4,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Ambarella
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.