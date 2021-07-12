Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

Shares of NYSE BLI traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 12,722 shares of the company traded hands.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

