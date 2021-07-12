Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00.

NYSE CDNS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 813,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,923. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

