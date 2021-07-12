Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00.
NYSE CDNS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 813,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,923. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.