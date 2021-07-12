Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $448,125.00.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

CIEN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 979,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.47. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

