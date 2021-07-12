Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $120,920.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 979,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,595. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $5,104,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

