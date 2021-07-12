Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) General Counsel Sells 10,469 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NYSE:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $116,729.35.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,454,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,318. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.