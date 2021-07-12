Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $12,175,048.70 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.