Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) COO Sells 1,540 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00.

NYSE DCT traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

