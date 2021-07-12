Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

ENPH traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $185.77. 78,304 shares of the company traded hands.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

