Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.88, for a total transaction of $19,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00.

EPAM traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $534.59. The company had a trading volume of 302,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,450. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.01 and a 52 week high of $542.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

