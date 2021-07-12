Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00.

FRPT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,599. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

