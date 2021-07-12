Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,000.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

HPQ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.36. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.25 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

