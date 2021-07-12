Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Director Sells 777,195 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,720,182.50.
HYMC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,195. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.
About Hycroft Mining
