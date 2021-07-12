Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Director Sells 777,195 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,720,182.50.

HYMC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,195. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.