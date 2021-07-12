Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 117,388 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 117,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $373,293.84. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 6,843 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $21,418.59.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 207,315 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $665,481.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.