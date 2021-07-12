Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 117,388 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 117,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $373,293.84. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 6,843 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $21,418.59.
- On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 207,315 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $665,481.15.
- On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
