Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00.
NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.41. 2,068,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.79.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.