Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $1,268,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

IBKR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 474,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,025. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

