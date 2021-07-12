Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells 14,874 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20.

Kenneth D. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $31.41. 1,469,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,864. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

