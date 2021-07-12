Insider Selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALA) COO Sells 2,911 Shares of Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:KALA) COO Todd Bazemore sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $16,796.47.

Shares of NYSE KALA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.57. 20,021 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

