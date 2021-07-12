Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Director Sells 19,415 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 19,415 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $952,694.05.
Shares of NYSE:KROS traded up $41.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,827. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80.
About Keros Therapeutics
