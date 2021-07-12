Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells 705 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSM opened at $91.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

