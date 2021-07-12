Insider Selling: Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (NYSE:PBSV) Major Shareholder Sells 16,220 Shares of Stock

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (NYSE:PBSV) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $21,248.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Pharma-Bio Serv stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 30,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,734. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.