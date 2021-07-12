Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 7,805 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $43.49. 295,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

